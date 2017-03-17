Spied: 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

Mercedes' upcoming pickup truck has broken cover.

Mercedes-Benz's upcoming X-Class pickup truck has been spotted undergoing shakedown testing near the Arctic Circle. The X-Class is expected to go on sale in some global markets next year.

The Mercedes X-Class will be based on the Nissan NP300 Navara, and that's clearly evident from these spy pictures. Everything from bumpers to lights to wheels look to be sourced directly from the Nissan. In fact, the only deviation we can see is a Mercedes grille poking out from behind the camouflage.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the X-Class will borrow its engine lineup from the Navara. That should mean a pair of diesels, with the top-spec mill producing about 187 horsepower, and a 164 horsepower gas engine. Four- and two-wheel drive configurations will be offered, along with manual and automatic transmissions.

So far Mercedes has not announced any plans to sell the X-Class in the United States, but the automaker is considering it. If the X-Class ultimately does get the green light for the U.S., it wouldn't be sold on these shores until at least 2019.