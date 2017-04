Spied: 2018 Volkswagen Touareg

This is our best look yet at the next-generation Touareg.

Volkswagen's South African division needs to find a more effective way to hide its pre-production prototypes. The next Polo hatchback was spied undisguised last week , and a new image shows the next-generation Touareg with virtually no camouflage.Published by Car Magazine , the photo confirms the Touareg gets a more upscale look inspired by the Arteon that debuted a few weeks ago the Geneva Auto Show. The look is characterized by sharp headlights, and a wide grille with both horizontal and vertical slats as well as a thick chrome frame. The new design emphasizes the Touareg's width.Additional photos aren't available, so we don't know what the rear end looks like. However, we can already tell its silhouette hasn't changed a whole lot.Car reports the next Touareg will ride on a model-specific version of the MLB Evo platform that underpins the Audi Q7 , the Bentley Bentayga, the next-generation Porsche Cayenne , and even the upcoming Lamborghini Urus . The shift will make it lighter than before.The Touareg will be positioned at the top of the Volkswagen lineup in terms of price, but size-wise it will slot below the Atlas . That means it will retain the current model's five-seater configuration.The next Volkswagen Touareg will make its debut at a major auto show before the end of the year, and it's tentatively scheduled to arrive in showrooms in time for the 2018 model year.