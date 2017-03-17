Spied: 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe, Convertible

BMW will soon revive a classic nameplate.

BMW's upcoming 8 Series Coupe and Convertible models have been spotted undergoing shakedown testing in Europe. Last offered in the late 1990s, BMW will soon revive its 8 Series nameplate to take on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Convertible

Although similar in concept to the current 6 Series, it is clear that the 8 Series will be a much larger grand tourer. In profile the 8 Series looks massive thanks to a long hood and a long, flowing roofline.

Previous leaks have indicated that BMW will offer both Coupe and Convertible versions of the new 8 Series, and our spies were lucky enough to catch both models testing. Although some modern BMW convertibles have used folding hardtops, the 8 Series will use a conventional soft top.

The 8 Series is expected to be offered in two different trim lines — 840i and 850i. 840i buyers will have the option of rear- or all-wheel drive; 850i customers will be limited to all-wheel drive. Rumors of a top-spec M8 have been floating around, but so far there has been no concrete evidence that such a model is in the pipeline. If BMW does ultimately green light an M8, it likely won't launch for a few more years.

Look for BMW to introduce the 8 Series later this year as a 2019 model.