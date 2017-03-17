Spied: 2019 Cadillac XT4

Cadillac's new compact CUV was caught playing in the snow.

A heavily camouflaged specimen of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 was caught testing in northern Finland this week, giving us a look at the proportions of GM's new volume bid for its luxury marque.

With its heavy winter coat on, it's difficult to spot anything that would set the XT4 apart from its larger production sibling, the XT5; the silhouette is almost identical from what we can see here. There appear to be some subtle differences--most notably a blunted nose and a less racy slope to the rear end.

Details of the XT4 are slim, but convention would dictate that it ride on a wheelbase similar to the compact ATS sedan and be powered by a variant of GM's two-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine. A V6 wouldn't necessarily be out of the question, but omitting it at this level would give the larger XT5 some breathing room.

Cadillac is known to be developing several new CUVs, including the XT4 and a larger, three-row model--the latter to slot beneath the Escalade. A third model is likely, though whether this will come in the form of a "coupe" or perhaps something to slot in against the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA subcompacts remains to be seen.

We should see the XT4 make its first first appearance sometime during the 2017 auto show season ahead of a 2018 production launch, and we expect the new three-row model won't be far behind.