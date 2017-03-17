Study finds EPA rules will cause short-term job losses

  • March 10, 2017, 4:13 pm
  • Mar 10, 2017, 4:13 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

The initial blow will hurt, but the EPA's fuel economy rules will eventually create more jobs.

A new study finds that the EPA's current fuel economy standards could lead to about 150,000 job losses in the United States by 2021. However, the long-term outlook on the EPA's regulations should actually be beneficial to the U.S. job market.


The study, conducted by Indiana University and funded by the Alliance of Automobile Manufactures, found that job losses related to the EPA's fuel economy requirements could cost the U.S. about 150,000 auto-related jobs by 2021. The study bases that prediction on the assumption that consumers will shy away from new vehicle purchases as cars become increasingly more expensive in order to comply with federal regulations. It's estimated that the average new car price could rise by $1,800 to comply with upcoming fuel economy regulations.

However, savings realized at the pump from more efficient vehicles would ultimately have a positive effect on the nation's economy, the study claims. The auto job market would start to recover in 2022, with all 150,000 jobs restored by 2025. By 2031, another 150,000 jobs would be added to the auto sector.

Because the EPA's regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the job market long-term, John Graham, a co-author of the study, is calling for a revision, rather than a total scrap, of today's rules.

"Due to unexpectedly low gas prices and tepid demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, the standards will have greater economic impact than envisioned when they were developed," he said. "Our findings don't call into question the need for regulation, but we found that the federal requirements need to be fine-tuned."

The Alliance of Automobile Manufactures, which is made up of more than a dozen automakers, is currently lobbying the Trump administration to revise U.S. fuel economy regulations that were put into place in 2012.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h