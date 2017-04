Subaru to show US-spec Crosstrek in New York

Unlike the European XV, the US model will be available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Subaru is set to debut the redesigned Crosstrek, first revealed as the Euro-spec XV last month in Geneva.The 2018 model features revised styling, consistent with the less-rugged Impreza hatchback. Notable changes include a new grille, 'hawk-eye' headlights and new bumpers.Engineers implemented a slightly longer wheelbase, with a wider stance and roomier cabin. The platform brings a 70 percent improvement in structural rigidity, contributing to a 50 percent drop in body roll.The US model will closely follow the European edition, though Americans will have the additional choice of a six-speed manual gearbox. Higher trim levels come standard with a CVT.Pricing will presumably be announced closer to the new Crosstrek's summer arrival in US showrooms.