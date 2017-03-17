Subaru to test self-driving cars in California

California officials gave Subaru a permit to test autonomous tech a few days ago.

California officials have granted Subaru permission to test self-driving cars on the state's public roads, according to a recent report.

The Golden State's Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) gave Subaru an Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit on February 9. The Japanese automaker plans to test new features that will gradually be added to its EyeSight suite of electronic driving aids.

Notably, Subaru is developing technology that will allow its cars to drive themselves in traffic jams at speeds of up to 40 mph, according to Engadget. The feature is expected to debut on a production model in the next few years. Looking further ahead, company executives predict the brand will offer a semi-autonomous car capable of changing lanes on its own by 2020.

As a permit-holder, Subaru must inform the California DMV every time one of its self-driving prototypes is involved in an accident. It also needs to file an annual report that outlines how many times a prototype's autonomous systems were activated, and how many times they were disengaged due to failures.

The list of companies allowed to test self-driving cars on California roads includes well-known brands like Volkswagen, Nissan, Ford, Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. More obscure names like Faraday Future, Wheego Electric Cars, Zoox, and AutoX Technologies also have a permit, according to the DMV's official website.