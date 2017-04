Swiss startup previews electric supercar

The yet-unnamed sedan will allegedly hit 62 mph from a stop in less than 2.3 seconds.

A young Swiss company named Elextra wants to beat Tesla at its own game. The firm boldly promises it can build a luxurious electric car capable of performing the benchmark zero-to-62-mph sprint in under 2.3 seconds.While the full design is being kept under wraps for the time being, dark teaser images give us a decent idea of what to expect. The model is shaped like a Lamborghini, but it's much longer and it comes with two sets of doors. Inside, the low-slung sedan offers space for four passengers.Technical details are equally vague. Motor Authority reports the drivetrain consists of four in-wheel electric motors hooked up to a large battery pack. Additional specifications -- such as the size of the battery and how much power the motors generate -- will be published in the coming months.If the startup keeps its promise, its first model will be the fastest street-legal electric car on the planet. Currently, that honor goes to the Tesla Model S equipped with the 100-kWh battery pack, which hits 60 mph from a stop in about 2.4 seconds when Ludicrous+ mode is engaged.Surprisingly, Elextra's battery-powered sports sedan isn't merely a concept developed for the auto show circuit. 100 examples will be built by an independent vehicle manufacturer from Stuttgart, Germany. Pricing information hasn't been disclosed yet.The jump from concept to production has historically proved incredibly challenging for startup automakers, so only time will tell whether the Elextra sedan will ever take the Autobahn by storm.