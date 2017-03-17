Swiss startup previews electric supercar

The yet-unnamed sedan will allegedly hit 62 mph from a stop in less than 2.3 seconds.

A young Swiss company named Elextra wants to beat Tesla at its own game. The firm boldly promises it can build a luxurious electric car capable of performing the benchmark zero-to-62-mph sprint in under 2.3 seconds.


While the full design is being kept under wraps for the time being, dark teaser images give us a decent idea of what to expect. The model is shaped like a Lamborghini, but it's much longer and it comes with two sets of doors. Inside, the low-slung sedan offers space for four passengers.

Technical details are equally vague. Motor Authority reports the drivetrain consists of four in-wheel electric motors hooked up to a large battery pack. Additional specifications -- such as the size of the battery and how much power the motors generate -- will be published in the coming months.

If the startup keeps its promise, its first model will be the fastest street-legal electric car on the planet. Currently, that honor goes to the Tesla Model S equipped with the 100-kWh battery pack, which hits 60 mph from a stop in about 2.4 seconds when Ludicrous+ mode is engaged.

Surprisingly, Elextra's battery-powered sports sedan isn't merely a concept developed for the auto show circuit. 100 examples will be built by an independent vehicle manufacturer from Stuttgart, Germany. Pricing information hasn't been disclosed yet.

The jump from concept to production has historically proved incredibly challenging for startup automakers, so only time will tell whether the Elextra sedan will ever take the Autobahn by storm.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h