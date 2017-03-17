Tesla fires back at UAW with detailed rebuttal of allegations

  • February 24, 2017, 1:38 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company claims its workers receive at least $70,000 in extra compensation compared to Ford, GM and FCA over a four-year period.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired back at the United Auto Workers' apparent unionization push, sending employees a letter with a detailed rebuttal of a worker's recent allegations.

"The tactics [the UAW has] resorted to are disingenuous or outright false," Musk wrote in the letter, which was obtained by Electrek.

The disgruntled worker claimed three-quarters of his team was out with work-related injuries recently and he 'heard' that the problems were even worse in other areas of the factory.

"After looking into this claim, not only was it untrue for this individual's team, it was untrue for any of the hundreds of teams in the factory," Musk wrote, claiming that Tesla's total recordable incident rate (TRIR) is less than half the industry average.

Regarding compensation, a chart included in the letter appears to confirm that Tesla's cash pay is less than workers receive at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford and GM. When factoring in new hire equity, performance equity and an employee stock purchase program, however, Tesla claims its "total wealth delivered" over four years is more than $70,000 higher than GM and Ford.

Musk also admits that the Model X required workers to put in significant overtime hours. The company claims to have since slashed its overtime hours by nearly 50 percent and the production team now averages around 43 hours per week.

"We should never forget the history of car startups originating in the United States: dozens have gone bankrupt and only two, Tesla and Ford, have not," Musk added. "That's why I was so distraught when I read the recent blog post promoting the UAW, which does not share our mission and whose true allegiance is to the giant car companies, where the money they take from employees in dues is vastly more than they could ever make from Tesla."

The executive also suggests Tesla workers should expect more 'fun' as the company approaches profitability, including a "really amazing party" once the Model 3 reaches volume production and an "electric pod car roller coaster" connecting parts of the Fremont campus.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 9h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h