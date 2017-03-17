Tesla fires back at UAW with detailed rebuttal of allegations

The company claims its workers receive at least $70,000 in extra compensation compared to Ford, GM and FCA over a four-year period.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired back at the United Auto Workers' apparent unionization push, sending employees a letter with a detailed rebuttal of a worker's recent allegations

"The tactics [the UAW has] resorted to are disingenuous or outright false," Musk wrote in the letter, which was obtained by Electrek.

The disgruntled worker claimed three-quarters of his team was out with work-related injuries recently and he 'heard' that the problems were even worse in other areas of the factory.

"After looking into this claim, not only was it untrue for this individual's team, it was untrue for any of the hundreds of teams in the factory," Musk wrote, claiming that Tesla's total recordable incident rate (TRIR) is less than half the industry average.

Regarding compensation, a chart included in the letter appears to confirm that Tesla's cash pay is less than workers receive at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford and GM. When factoring in new hire equity, performance equity and an employee stock purchase program, however, Tesla claims its "total wealth delivered" over four years is more than $70,000 higher than GM and Ford.

Musk also admits that the Model X required workers to put in significant overtime hours. The company claims to have since slashed its overtime hours by nearly 50 percent and the production team now averages around 43 hours per week.

"We should never forget the history of car startups originating in the United States: dozens have gone bankrupt and only two, Tesla and Ford, have not," Musk added. "That's why I was so distraught when I read the recent blog post promoting the UAW, which does not share our mission and whose true allegiance is to the giant car companies, where the money they take from employees in dues is vastly more than they could ever make from Tesla."

The executive also suggests Tesla workers should expect more 'fun' as the company approaches profitability, including a "really amazing party" once the Model 3 reaches volume production and an "electric pod car roller coaster" connecting parts of the Fremont campus.