Tesla, SpaceX employees getting first Model 3s

Elon Musk expects his employees will be more tolerant of issues.

Tesla has confirmed it will hand-select the customers that will receive the first examples of the Model 3

Named Founders Series, the first examples will be given to reservation holders who work for Tesla or SpaceX, according to enthusiast website Teslarati. Company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk explained his employees are familiar with Tesla products, and he expects them to be more tolerant of the issues that often plague new cars early in the production run.

"It's good to have a feedback loop before customers experience them," he said during a conference call.

Deliveries to customers outside of Tesla and SpaceX will begin once the kinks have been ironed out. The first cars will be sent to motorists who live in California. Those who live on the east coast will have to wait a little bit longer, but early reservation holders are nonetheless expected to get their car before the end of the year.

Musk has previously explained the Model 3 will be much simpler to build than the S and the X in order to avoid costly delays. The Fremont, California, factory will churn out about 1,000 examples per week when production starts in July. The plant will manufacture 4,000 examples per week the following month, 5,000 per week in September, and reach a cruising speed of 10,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2018.