Tesla to hold competition for fan-made commercials

The company does not advertise, but it will apparently make an exception for the winners, as requested by a 5th grader in a letter sent to Elon Musk.

Responding to a letter allegedly written by a 5th-grade child, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has agreed to hold a competition for fan-made commercials.

The company has declined to launch any formal advertising campaigns so far, instead relying on a robust social-media presence and plenty of free attention from the media. Some fans, students and prospective ad agencies have stepped in to fill the gap, posting their homebrew commercials on YouTube (one example embedded below).

"I have noticed that you do not advertise, but many people make homemade commercials for Tesla and some of them are very good, they look professional and they are entertaining," Bria wrote in the letter, which was sent via mail and Twitter. "So, I think that you should run a competition on who can make the best homemade Tesla commercial and the winners will get their commercial aired."

Musk quickly responded by thanking the girl for the letter. "That sounds like a great idea," he added. "We'll do it!"

Tesla has not yet announced any formal details for the competition.