Toyota reveals 86 860 Special Edition

The limited edition's name stems from its production numbers in each of two colors.

Scion, the now-defunct Toyota sub-brand, was once known for heaping limited edition after limited edition "Release Series" models on a fairly regular basis. Even though the 86 (née Scion FR-S) is now officially a Toyota, that tradition will apparently continue with the 2017 Toyota 86 860 Special Edition.

The confusing name refers to its limited production numbers, which will number 860 in each of two colors: Halo White and an exclusive Supernova Orange, both of which will have twin black racing stripes. Other exterior cues include a black aluminum spoiler, black side mirror housings, and snazzy new gunmetal 17-inch alloys.

Cabin-wise, it's distinguished by orange stitching on the seats, door panels, dashboard, shift boot, e-brake, and steering wheel. However, it's not all cosmetic. The info readout in the gauge cluster provides a lap timer and g-meter, all controlled via steering wheel buttons. There's also dual-zone climate control, heated seats, and push button ignition, too.

In short, it's all the bells and whistles of the Subaru BRZ Limited, a trim level that Toyota did not offer on the 86 previously. Prices start at $30,040 for the 6-speed manual and $30,760 for the automatic, which actually places it higher than the BRZ Limited at $28,465. With the price difference, you could get the $1,195 BRZ Performance Package with wider wheels, Brembo brakes, and improved suspension. But if you prefer the 86's styling or must have it in orange, they will hit showrooms by the end of the month.