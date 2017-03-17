Toyota uses AI to develop new materials

Some of the research projects will explore new materials for batteries and fuel cells.

Toyota has announced plans to use artificial intelligence to help accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation advanced materials.

The Toyota Research Institute will spend around $35 million and collaborate with other research entities and universities to explore how AI tech can be used to revolutionize materials science.

The initiative aims to merge several fields including advanced computational materials modeling, machine learning and artificial intelligence to quickly identify promising materials and create tools and processes necessary for design and production.

Some of the research projects will focus on developing new models and materials for batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. Others will presumably target lightweight materials that can further improve vehicle efficiency.

RELATED CARS 2017 Toyota Camry 2017 Toyota Prius v 2017 Toyota Highlander 2017 Toyota Sequoia 2017 Toyota 4Runner 2017 Toyota Mirai 2017 Toyota Tacoma 2017 Toyota Avalon 2017 Toyota Corolla 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

TRI has already committed to research projects with Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Michigan, the University at Buffalo, the University of Connecticut and the UK-based materials science company Ilika.