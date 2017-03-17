Toyota Yaris, Sienna get minor updates for 2018

  March 22, 2017, 9:57 am
  by Justin King

The Yaris has received new front and rear fascias, while the Sienna gains an improved infotainment system and more safety technology.

Toyota has announced plans to bring a refreshed Yaris and Sienna to the New York International Auto Show.

The Yaris has received a few styling tweaks, with a sportier front and rear fascia that aims to give the diminutive hatchback the appearance of a wider stance. The revised rear adds wider horizontal tail lamps integrated into the rear door, along with a new rear bumper styling and side reflectors.

A new grille and chrome accents have been added to the L and LE variants, while the SE grade boasts a piano black mesh grille and 16-inch machined alloy wheels with dark accents.

Inside, the Yaris has received more standard equipment for the L and LE grades, including the sportier instrument panel that had been exclusive to the SE variant. The SE moves forward with a new Entune Audio Plus multimedia system with a 7.0-inch touchscreen and six speakers, among other features.

Recently updated with a new powertrain for the 2017 model year, the 2018 Sienna adds Entune 3.0 for all variants. Higher trim levels can be purchased with a premium JBL audio system, with additional front speakers and a 10.1-inch subwoofer.

The minivan also receives a slightly restyled front fascia with a larger lower grille and larger fog lights. Toyota claims its engineers further refined the noise, vibration and harshness thanks to a laminated front windshield and acoustic front side glass for the Limited grade.

The 2018 Sienna will arrive in showrooms this fall, while the Yaris will land this summer.

