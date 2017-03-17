2019 McLaren F1 homage is expensive, but not for a McLaren

  • March 25, 2017, 4:59 pm
  • Mar 25, 2017, 4:59 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

The McLaren F1 was the most expensive car in the world when it launched; this one doesn't even crack the top five.

More details have emerged on the upcoming McLaren 3-seater supercar, currently known only by its project code, BP23.

Described as a spiritual successor to the game-changing McLaren F1, the BP23 will revive its trademark staggered 1+2 seating configuration, that much is known. According to Automotive News, it will retail at a £2 million, or approximately $2.5 million at current exchange rates, when it hits the market in 2019.

If you're worried about scraping enough pennies to afford one, don't bother. All 106 examples have already been spoken for, with five-digit deposits already submitted, and you have to have been a loyal McLaren customer to even get on the list.

Only a few dozen units will be allocated for the US. Though not technically street legal, it will be import-eligible under the "Show or Display" exemption. Owners, however, won't be able to daily it; the exemption limits mileage to a few thousand a year.

In the same article, McLaren head Mike Flewitt revealed that the BP23 will be more of an homage to the F1 than a direct descendant, describing it as a "hyperluxury GT" rather than a racing machine.

While the F1 was the most expensive car in the world when it debuted in 1992 — the sticker was $815,000 — it can no longer claim that title. The supercar market has seen incredible prices in recent years. The McLaren P1 LM sells for $3.7 million, the Lamborghini Veneno Roadster costs $3.3 million, and the Aston Martin Valkyrie will set you back $3 million.

RELATED CARS
2017 McLaren 650S
2017 McLaren 650S Spider
2017 McLaren 570S
2017 McLaren 570GT
2015 McLaren P1

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 12h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h