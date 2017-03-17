Volkswagen prices 2018 Atlas

The Atlas starts at $30,500.

Volkswagen has released pricing information for the brand-new 2018 Atlas

The German brand's biggest SUV starts at $30,500 when it's equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive. The base S trim comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, LED headlights, a rear-view camera, a 6.5-inch touch screen, Bluetooth connectivity, a six-speaker sound system, cruise control, and tinted windows. The S model can be upgraded with the 3.6-liter V6 engine for $31,900, while adding all-wheel drive raises that figure to $33,700. However, the entry-level Atlas S won't be available right away.

Currently, the cheapest Atlas is the S Launch model, which starts at $33,500. Available for a short time only, it builds on the S trim with a panoramic sunroof, a HomeLink transceiver, an eight-inch touch screen, and a three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio. All-wheel drive bumps the Launch model's price up to $35,300.

The lineup includes SE, SE with Technology, SEL, and SEL Premium trims. Priced at $48,490, the range-topper receives a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 20-inch alloys, navigation, LED tail lights, leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic high beams, a 12-speaker Fender audio system, and a surround-view camera, among other features.

The list of option packages includes captain's chairs, which replace the second-row bench seat, black alloy wheels, and an R-Line package that gives the Atlas a sportier look.

RELATED CARS 2017 Volkswagen Touareg 2017 Volkswagen Passat 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 2016 Volkswagen CC 2017 Volkswagen GTI 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

Built in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is on-sale now across the nation. Its main rivals include the Honda Pilot, the Ford Explorer, the Toyota Highlander, and the Dodge Durango.

Note: Volkswagen Atlas Weekend Edition pictured.