VW Group reveals 'Sedric' autonomous pod concept

The unique vehicle was designed from scratch to focus on autonomous driving.

Volkswagen Group has revealed a pod concept known as Sedric, designed from scratch as an autonomous vehicle.

The name is an acronym based on "self-driving car," reflecting its focus on autonomous mobility. It has been presented as the group's first "cross brand ideas platform," not tied to any particular marque in the company's portfolio.

As the company's first 'Level 5' fully autonomous vehicle, no space is wasted for a steering wheel or other manual controls. It looks like a small bus, with a squarish shape that maximizes interior space. Despite the seemingly large size, it has a 2+2 layout geared for individuals or small families.

Riders can press a button to summon the vehicle from afar. Once it has arrived at the meeting location and time, it automatically opens a two-part sliding door -- like a subway car -- and passengers can enter comfortably.

"Passengers can talk to Sedric about the destination, how to get there, the driving time, the current traffic situation, perhaps even a short break on the way - users can talk to Sedric like they would with a personal assistant," the company says.

Riders can be entertained via a large OLED screen with augmented reality, or they can sit back and take a nap.

Designers envision the Sedric as a "father" platform that will spawn additional concepts from individual group brands. The concept is part of VW Group's Strategy 2025, an electrification push that expects up to 25 percent of the company's vehicles to be battery powered in less than a decade.