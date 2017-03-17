Volkswagen to launch low-cost brand in 2019

  • February 21, 2017, 4:01 am
  • Feb 21, 2017, 4:01 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

At launch, the brand's cars will only be distributed in China.

Volkswagen's on-again, off-again budget brand has finally received the proverbial green light.

The yet-unnamed division is being envisioned as Volkswagen's answer to Renault's popular Dacia brand. Its first two models will be a small sedan and a compact crossover, according to British magazine Auto Express. Both cars will ride on the PQ chassis that underpinned the fifth- and sixth-generation Golf, the original Tiguan, and the second-gen Audi TT, among other models.

The PQ platform is undeniably showing its age. However, Volkswagen decided not to build its low-cost models on the more modern MQB platform in order to keep costs in check.

The budget brand's first model will debut on the Chinese market in 2019. Pricing will start at under 70,000 RMB, which represents about $10,000 at the current conversion rate.

Volkswagen officials told Auto Express that the brand will launch in China, where the low-cost models will be assembled, and it will eventually spread to other emerging markets like Russia, Brazil, India, and North Africa.

RELATED CARS
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
2017 Volkswagen Passat
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2016 Volkswagen CC
2017 Volkswagen GTI
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Dune
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
2017 Volkswagen e-Golf
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

U.S. sales are unlikely at best, and Volkswagen executives stress there are no plans to sell the budget brand's models in Europe. However, given Dacia's success on the Old Continent we wouldn't be surprised if they change their mind sooner or later.

Photo by Ronan Glon.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 9h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h