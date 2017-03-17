Volvo chief talks up EVs, dismisses hydrogen

  • March 27, 2017, 12:55 pm
  • Mar 27, 2017, 12:55 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company believes electrification is the only practical strategy to achieve the EU's tighter 2020 emissions mandate.

Volvo is the latest automaker to place a big bet on electrification for its core models, expecting gasoline and diesel engines to play a much smaller role in the not-too-distant future.

The company last year announced plans to develop at least two electric models, one based on the new Compact Modular Architecture and another using the larger Scalable Product Architecture. The first example will arrive on the market in 2019.

Speaking to Wards Auto, Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson suggests the company's electrification strategy has quickly matured from an exploratory interest to a keystone of its future product roadmap. He anticipates a tipping point after 2020 when decreasing battery costs are expected to make hybrids and EVs competitive with diesel powertrains, which will become more expensive as governments tighten emissions limits for CO2 and NOx.

"The driving experience with a fully electric vehicle is really very good with high acceleration (and) quiet, little or no transmission noise, so once we bring down the cost it becomes a very good proposition," the executive said. "People will buy it not just because of lower emissions, but because it's good technology."

Volvo is also confident that charging infrastructure will continue to expand naturally without requiring direct investment from automakers. At the other end of the spectrum, Samuelsson believes infrastructure costs will prevent hydrogen fuel cell powertrains from gaining traction.

RELATED CARS
2017 Volvo S90
2016 Volvo S60
2016 Volvo XC60
2016 Volvo XC90
2016 Volvo XC70
2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country
2016 Volvo S60 Cross Country
2016 Volvo V60

"With hydrogen you would require all new infrastructure once more, so I think there is a limit to what people will invest in," he said. "We believe we have to focus on one main energy source and we believe that is electrification because it's more flexible ... Of course, we might be wrong."

Volvo intends to have over a million electrified vehicles on the road by 2025.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 12h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h