Volvo's hybrid Polestar S90, V90 to arrive in 2018?

An executive suggests the next Polestar offerings are "going to shake up the market."

Volvo appears to be moving forward with plans to launch its first Polestar-tuned hybrid models.

The company last year hinted at an electrified future for its Polestar upgrades, further distinguishing the Swedish marque from German performance offerings from Mercedes-AMG and BMW M.

"Polestar is going to come out with something very exciting and a little bit different," Volvo UK managing director Jon Wakefield recently reaffirmed, as quoted by Autocar. "We think it is going to shake up the market."

The latest report speculates that the first examples are not likely to be ready until 2018. The first potential candidate for a performance upgrade could be the T8 powertrain, available on the S90, V90 and XC90.

In the current XC90, the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid system combines a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine with an electric motor. Together, the power sources produce up to 400 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. The Polestar division could presumably tweak the turbocharger, supercharger or electric system to increase output, but specific details have not been made public.