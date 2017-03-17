VW confirms T-Roc for US market, report claims

The model is expected to receive a new nameplate for the 2019 US launch.

Volkswagen has reportedly committed to building a production version of its T-Roc concept to slot below the Tiguan.

The company had been waiting for its US dealer network to green-light the move, according to Automotive News. The dealers' vote of confidence does not come as a surprise, as many have bemoaned VW's lack of crossovers and SUVs as customer interest continues to shift away from cars.

Revealed early in 2014, the T-Roc compact crossover appears to represent a high-riding interpretation of the Golf. A two-piece removable roof panel is unlikely to carry through to the showroom floor and designers are expected to switch from a two-door layout to a more traditional four-door configuration.

The concept was powered by a 2.0-liter TDI engine, but the production version will presumably be offered only with gasoline powertrains in the US market.

European buyers could get a chance to buy the T-Roc as early as this year. The US launch is said to be slated for 2019, however, and potentially using a different nameplate.