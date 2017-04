VW e-Golf gets 125 miles of range for 2017

The updated e-Golf integrates a 35.8-kWh battery, up from 24.2-kWh in the current model.

Volkswagen's e-Golf has received a bigger battery for the 2017 model year, increasing its electric range by 50 percent.The new 35.8-kWh battery pack enables drivers to cruise for an EPA-estimated 125 miles, up from the 83-mile range of the current 24.2-kWh battery pack. The extra range makes the updated e-Golf competitive against the latest Nissan Leaf (107 miles) and new Hyundai Ioniq (124 miles).Engineers also made the latest e-Golf a bit more powerful, increasing electric motor output to 134 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque. Its zero-to-60 mph benchmark has dropped slightly to 9.6 seconds, while top speed has increased to 93 mph.The 2016 edition delivers 115 horses and 199 pound-feet of twist, good for a sprint to 62 mph in around ten seconds and a top speed of 87 mph.Pricing details will be announced closer to the 2017 e-Golf's spring arrival.