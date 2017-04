Waze app to work on car navigation systems, send data to Google

The deeply integrated system could pull information related to ambient weather, fuel level or brake applications.

Google has reportedly teamed with automakers to launch a Waze app for infotainment systems.The news may seem trivial, as developers are already working on indirect Waze support via Android Auto, but the deeper integration will enable Google to gather a wide range of data from the car itself.Waze is distinguished by its reliance on crowdsourced data to gather traffic, routing, speed and other information directly from users. The community of 'wazers' can also manually flag accidents, police, road debris and other location-specific data that might be relevant to other motorists.Speaking to Wired , Waze's in-car applications manager, Jens Baron, suggests the native app will greatly expand the diversity of information that powers the service. It will be able to send data related to the vehicle's fuel level, windshield wipers, headlights and brake applications, among other details."This is completely new in this partnership, that we get to get equal data from the car," he says.The company has not fully detailed what it plans to do with the data. Aside from obvious implications, the Wired report speculations that Google could use the car data for targeted advertising. Rather than simply showing icons for nearby advertising partners, the system could alert drivers of low fuel and provide seamless navigation guidance to the advertiser's gas station.Google has teamed with the open-source SmartDeviceLink consortium to bring the project to market.